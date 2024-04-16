PICS: Nayanthara takes on a majestic saree avatar; husband Vignesh comments

The gorgeous lady superstar, Nayanthara is undoubtedly a person capable of making everyone go haywire with her looks. It seems the actress has yet again mesmerised all with her new outfit in a series of amazing pictures.

Nayanthara simply slayed in her saree outfit, looking as ethereal as one can ever be in her latest pictures. Donning a silver color saree she delivered some killer looks that nicely complemented her gold-shaded jewelry. The stunning looks and mystical smile she put on, easily made the pictures come to life.

Check out new pictures of Nayanthara

The new pictures featuring the lady superstar are definitely going to set the internet on fire. The elegant saree-draped look of Nayanthara coupled with her minimalistic makeup added more charm to her bun hairstyle and pearl-studded earrings.

Unable to contain excitement just like all the fans, her husband Vignesh Shivan also shared the pictures on his official Instagram handle with the caption, "Glowing as always my thangam," along with some heart and kiss emojis.

Vignesh Shivan's Instagram story:

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara was recently seen in the 2023 film Jawan starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee, which also marked her Hindi debut. Moreover, she also appeared in the lead role in the film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

The actress has already completed the film Test alongside R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles. The sports drama will see the lady superstar playing the role of Kumudha. Furthermore, the actress is also playing the lead role in the film Mannangatti Since 1960 which is currently being filmed.

On a more recent update, after the 2022 film Gold starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Alphonse Puthren, Nayanthara is all set to make a leading appearance in a Malayalam film. The film Dear Students is confirmed to have the actress in a leading role with Nivin Pauly bankrolling the project.

The film also marks her second collaboration with the actor after they previously shared the screen in the film Love Action Drama. The announcement was made with the release of a motion poster. There are also rumors that Nivin Pauly might be making an extended cameo appearance in the film.

