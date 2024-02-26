Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata and Jr NTR's better half Lakshmi Pranathi attend a party together; PHOTOS

Namrata Shirodkar, former actor and Mahesh Babu's better half is consistently engaged on social media platforms. She has always played an amazing role in her husband's professional journey along with their children’s well-being.

In the recent update, Namrata attended a 25th-anniversary celebration of the billionaire Krishna Reddy and his wife, the Chairman of MEIL Group, Sudha Reddy. Jr. NTR's wife was also there to grace the event with her.

Namrata Shirodkar and Lakshmi Pranathi attend an event together

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account and shared a wonderful set of pictures from her Sunday night celebration. She also captioned the post that read, “An intimate evening celebrating a special couple @sudhareddy.official and #KrishnaReddy, hosted by the perfect duo, @jcpavanreddy and Samyukta! Here’s to 25 and many more together.”

In the picture, Namrata and Lakshmi were seen with many prominent business leaders and their wives. Shirodkar also shared a video from her lavish dinner party in which everyone was clicked seated together, enjoying the memorable night. Namrata was seen in a blue attire while Lakshmi donned an ethnic outfit for the celebration.

More about Namrata Shirodkar and Lakshmi Pranathi

Namrata Shirodkar is a former actor who has worked earlier in many renowned films. She tied the knot with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on February 10, 2005. The lovebirds met each other on the sets of their 2000 film Vamsi helmed by B. Gopal and dated for almost 5 years before tying the knot.

Lakshmi Pranathi is from a political background and is the niece of Ex-CM of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu. She tied the knot with actor Jr NTR in a grand traditional wedding on May 5, 2011, in Hyderabad at the Hitex Exhibition Center, Madhapur.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming films

Mahesh Babu has returned from Germany recently where the actor was reportedly undergoing strength training for his upcoming film with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli . Mahesh also posted a few pictures from the gym as well as his outdoor training with his trainer. The film is touted to be an action-adventure drama set in the backdrop of the African jungles.

His latest film Guntur Kaaram helmed by Trivikram recently premiered on Netflix and earned huge numbers in viewership. The film also had an ensemble cast of actors including Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Naga Vamsi under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for the film.

Jr NTR’s upcoming films

Devara helmed by Koratala Siva features Jr NTR in the titular role. Saif Ali Khan will play the main antagonist, while Janhvi Kapoor will portray the female lead. As per reports, Devara is being made on a huge budget. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh are also part of the ensemble cast.

