PIC: Nayanthara looks gorgeous in blush pink saree as she attends Game Changer director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya’s wedding

Lady superstar Nayanthara attended the newlywed couple, Aishwarya Shankar and Tarun Karthikeyan’s wedding today, April 15. Nayan and her husband Vignesh Sivan graced the wedding ceremony attended by numerous Tamil celebrities and politicians.

One can see in the photo below, Nayanthara graced the occasion with her husband, Vignesh, blessing the couple in a beautiful blush pink saree. She accessorised the look with a silver neckpiece and jhumka earrings.

For unversed, Aishwarya is the daughter of director Shankar, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest commercial directors in the Tamil industry for years. He celebrated his daughter's marriage to Tarun Karthikeyan, an assistant director in the cinema industry.

The newlywed couple had gotten engaged in February in a small function at their residence in Chennai. Aishwarya's sister, Aditi Shankar, is a leading actress and singer in the Tamil industry. The wedding ceremony was attended by numerous celebrities, including Rajnikanth, Kamal Hassan, Suriya, Karthi, Vikram, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Mani Ratnam, and many others.

While Shankar hasn't collaborated with Nayanthara for a movie, she did feature in a song in the film Sivaji: The Boss alongside Rajnikanth, which was released in 2007. Nayanthara, who was in her prime, appeared in the introduction song of the movie with Rajnikanth, composed by AR Rahman.

Given Shankar's track record of working with top stars in the industry, it wouldn't be surprising if we see Nayanthara in a Shankar movie in the future.

Nayanthara’s upcoming works

Nayanthara is returning to the Malayalam film industry, where she began her acting career, with the debut directorial of Sandeep Kumar and George Roy titled Dear Students. Both directors were associated with Alphonse Puthren in Premam. Nivin Pauly will play the male lead in this movie.

In Tamil cinema, Nayanthara is working onTest, a sports drama directed by Sashikanth. She will be sharing the screen with R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine in this film. Nayanthara will also be reuniting with comedy actor Yogi Babu after 6 years in Dude Vicky's humor film Manangatti: Since 1960.

Shankar’s Game Changer and Indian 2

Shankar, known for typically focusing on one movie at a time, has broken this trend by simultaneously working on two highly anticipated projects: Indian 2 and Game Changer. Indian 2, the sequel to the iconic 1996 film Indian, is set to be released soon on June 13th as per the latest rumors, with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy. Meanwhile, Shankar is also making his debut in the Telugu industry with Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

