Netizens brutally attack Amy Jackson for latest pics; trolls compare her appearance to Cillian Murphy

Recently, Amy Jackson took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of herself from a photoshoot. The post went viral on Instagram, and soon after, netizens started attacking Amy for her appearance. Users started commenting that the actress looked different and also compared her to Cillian Murphy. Many trolls and memes started surfacing that made fun of Amy. While some of these memes were lighthearted, others were downright disrespectful.

Some comments were plain rude as netizens started taking unnecessary jabs at the actress. Many users tweeted that Amy looked eerily similar to Cillian Murphy. Amy Jackson has yet to respond to these memes, and it looks like the actress is refraining from giving any attention to the trolls who attacked her appearance.

Netizen’s attack on Amy Jackson for her appearance brings into the spotlight the not-so-good side of social media. Many comments were aggressive in nature, and some even took personal attacks at the actress. Some tweets expressed their surprise that the picture was going viral, while others joined in on the trolling.

One X user wrote, ‘Is Amy Jackson looking like Cillian Murphy or is it the other way around?’ Another user stated, ‘The most viral pic on the internet since yesterday.’ The picture was everywhere as soon as it got out, and it was crystal clear that the netizens were having a field day with the photographs.

Amy Jackson is making her return to Indian cinema with AL Vijay’s Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. The film is especially special for Amy as it is being directed by AL Vijay, who also directed her first film, the 2010 historical romance Madrasapattinam. Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae will feature Amy in a full-on action avatar. In an interview with the Hindu, the actress spoke about the film and her excitement about being a part of it. She said, “I know every actor will tell you, ‘Oh, I have fallen in love with the script’, but I joined this first because it was Vijay’s film and I know he has the best interests in his heart for me. The script is also kickass, has so much scope for action, having four major sequences woven into it.”

