Amy Jackson drops fun PICS from 'Blessed Easter' ft. fiancé Ed Westwick and son Andreas; actress pens sweet note

Taking to her Instagram account a while ago, Amy Jackson delighted her fans and followers with a bunch of pictures from her Easter celebrations with her fiance Ed Westwick and her son Andreas.

In one picture, Ed can be seen enjoying some dessert, while in another snap, Andreas can be seen munching a piece of bread. Amy can be seen relishing some strawberries in a picture. Her Easter special post also features moments from Amy, Andreas, and Ed's fun-filled family time. In one of the pictures, we can see Amy and Adreas seated on a branch of a tree. One of the clips further shows Andreas wearing a Spiderman's mask and goofing around.

Sharing the picture, Amy penned, "I know what they mean by a 'Blessed Easter' It's our first Spring Season in the new home and if this weekend was anything to go by… I think we're going to have a lovely lil life ahead."

She further added, "I hope you had a beautiful Easter you gorgeous bunch - now zip this mouth shut and get my chocoholic ass to the gymmmmm P.S For all of those who're asking what Ed's polishing off… it's a bowl of Dre's finest mashed up meringue with a pint of coconut cream."

Have a look:

More about Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

On January 29, Amy and Ed made a joint Instagram post to announce the big news of their engagement with their fans and followers. The couple shared a bunch of dreamy pictures that showed Ed descending on his knees to propose to his lady love in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The romantic post was captioned, "Hell YES (accompanied by a wedding ring emoji)."

For the uninitiated, the rumors of the romance between Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick started in 2022. The couple shouted from their rooftops in 2023 when they shared sweet photos on their Instagram stories confirming their relationship.

Earlier, Amy was in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The duo also has a son whom they welcomed in 2019. However, the couple called it quits later.

