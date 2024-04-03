Bollywood Newswrap, April 3: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's wedding video; viral PICS from Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana sets

After much anticipation, fans got to see wedding videos of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe as they went viral on social media. On the other hand, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana's set surfaced on the Internet. Apart from these, several Bollywood news made it to the 'Top Section' today, April 3.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 3, 2024

1. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's viral wedding video

Days after reports of Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe getting married made headlines, social media was flooded with the viral wedding videos of the couple today, April 3. Taapsee looked stunning in traditional red attire while Mathias donned an an ivory sherwani. Both of them looked super happy while embracing each other with a warm hug. Have a look:

2. Pictures from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana go viral

Pictures from the sets of Ramayan starring Ranbir Kapoor is doing rounds on social media. The set looked under construction with several pillars and wooden walls and it was well-covered and not much could be seen. One of the pictures also had the text, “Ramayana Day 1”. This picture has sparked speculation that it is from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor starter Ramayana.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana signs global record deal

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share the news about his new global single. The caption read, "Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India, the country’s leading music label, to take his sound to a global audience. Ayushmann falls in the rare breed of actor-artistes in the world who have left a mark not only with his blockbuster forward-thinking films but has also disrupted the music space with massive hit songs."



The post further read, "With access to our global ecosystem, this creative partnership will connect Ayushmann to audiences and artists beyond India’s borders. Stay tuned for his new release dropping this month!".

4. Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets UA certificate with THIS runtime

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. The makers didn’t have to remove any scene or dialogue from the film. Speaking about the runtime of Maidaan, the film will be 3 hours, 1 minute, and 30 seconds long.

5. Amy Jackson's fun Easter celebration with fiance Ed Westwick and son

Taking to her Instagram account, Amy Jackson dropped a bunch of pictures from her fun and foodlicious Easter celebrations with her fiance Ed Westwick, and her son Andreas. Her post received a lot of love and affection from her fans and followers.

