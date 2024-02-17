This week has been glamorous and fashionable for the leading ladies of Bollywood. With some red-carpet twists, embellished sarees, formal wear choices, and, of course, fiery and fashion-forward outfits worked by the young divas, this has indeed been a hectic week, filled with unique styles, incomparable colors, classy designs, and pure fashion finesse.

Whether it’s Alia Bhatt’s colorful pantsuit, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s classy gown, or Tara Sutaria’s super hot saree, we cannot wait to see which fashionable steps our divas take to end up on this list. Can you? Let’s look back at the past week and find out.

10 most stylish outfits worn by Bollywood actresses this week:

Kiara Advani’s classy Saint Laurent gown

The beautiful actress wore a strapless black-colored gown with a sultry plunging neckline. The gown’s draped upper bodice added a touch of pizzazz to the diva’s Yves Saint Laurent piece.

She also added matching black opera gloves to elevate her elegant ensemble. However, let’s be honest: her shimmery stone-studded necklace with a dramatic droplet was the highlight of the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s blue Sabyasachi gown

The talented actress attended an event in Dubai wearing a dreamy and dramatic blue-colored gown with sleek straps and a deep-alluring sweetheart neckline.

Advertisement

The classy floor-length gown hugged Kareena’s curves while helping her flaunt her well-toned figure. It also had an elegant train that trailed behind the actress, adding some sophistication to the piece. Khan visibly ate and left no crumbs!

Tara Sutaria’s embroidered Faabiiana saree

The SOTY2 actress wore an ivory-colored embroidered saree this week. The nature-inspired embroidery of the saree with intricate threadwork and the matching halter-neck blouse made it so special.

This also had a sultry peephole that made us fall head-over-heels in love. The saree helped the diva flaunt her curves while making a case for fusional ensembles with unique designs.

Alia Bhatt’s elegant ombre Elie Saab pantsuit:

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress wore a dreamy ombre pantsuit this week, which was a very fresh style. Elie Saab created this piece; its unique green gradient color was literally mesmerizing.

The classy ensemble featured a well-tailored and fitted blazer with shoulder pads and comfortable flared pants with a dramatically flared style at their edges. Her smile legit won the show!

Ananya Panday’s stylish and long black gown

The Dream Girl 2 actress chose to wear a gorgeous all-black ensemble that left us feeling needy. This included a long and exceptionally classy ankle-length black-colored dress that suited the diva like a charm.

The sleek spaghetti straps and a deep square-shaped plunging neckline made it all the more stylish. The long bodycon maxi dress hugged her curves perfectly, accentuating her fabulous figure.

Rakul Preet Singh’s awesome sharara set

The talented actress recently wore a classy green-colored ethnic outfit that the fabulous Seema Gujral created. The diva wore a bright georgette sharara set worth Rs. 1,28,000, which was out of our dreams.

With intricate mirror work all over it, this outfit was made for those special night-time celebrations. The short and sleeveless peplum kurti, flowing sharara pants, and scalloped dupatta make this outfit a must-have.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s sassy custom suit

The Aisha actress was recently seen wearing the most fabulous custom black and gray suit created by the fashion genius Maryam Al Omaira. This custom suit proved that Sonam is entering her corporate babe era, and we’re undoubtedly here for it.

Advertisement

The outfit featured a waveform gray blazer layered over a modern black bralette. She also paired it with a uniquely designed black skirt that looked incredibly stylish.

Nora Fatehi’s ruched and fitted green dress

The talented Bharat actress has been quite busy promoting her upcoming movie, Crakk, all through this week. While doing so recently, she chose to wear a dark green-colored ruched midi-dress. This body-hugging outfit hugged her curves at all the right places, making us fall head-over-heels in love with the diva’s figure again.

The full-sleeved dress’s high V-shaped neckline made it look sophisticated. However, what made this dress a 10/10 was the unique smoke-green hue that made it look like a steal. We’re going shopping!

Amy Jackson’s vibrant red flowery midi dress:

The Singh is Bliing actress has also been occupied with promoting the upcoming movie Crakk. She served a lot of cool looks this week, but our absolute favorite has got to be the vibrant red-colored midi-dress from none other than David Koma.

This beautiful dress with a sultry thigh-high slit and tie-up, a dramatic flowerette style at the neck, and a body-hugging silhouette was a literal piece of art. We can’t get over how pretty Amy looked!

Mouni Roy’s beyond-fiery black satin slip dress:

The Brahmastra actress is known for wearing the fiercest outfits, which is exactly what she did this week. She chose to wear an exceptionally luxurious and smooth black-colored satin slip dress.

The sleeveless piece of elegance was cinched at the waist and also had a sexy plunging neckline and a form-fitting silhouette that made her look hotter than ever. We are obsessed here!

So, do you agree with our picks for this list? Which one of these incredible outfits is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away through the comment section below.

ALSO READ: After Disha Patani, Mouni Roy SLAYS in a super hot black satin slip dress with cowl neck