Crakk Box Office Prediction: Vidyut Jammwal led actioner is headed for a low Rs 2.5 crore opening

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the very few big-action stars in the country today, who keeps honing his craft with every film. Over the years, he has proven that he enjoys a decent fan-following and is a reasonable theatrical draw. His upcoming film Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa, directed by Aditya Datt and co-starring Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson is up for release tomorrow, that is on the 23rd of February, 2024 and the anticipation for the movie is building up as the release draws nearer.

Crakk Gears Up For An Opening In The Vicinity Of Rs 2-3 Crores Nett In India

Crakk had a power-packed trailer which boasted of its high production value. To top that, even the songs have received a heartening response from its listeners. The makers are consequently going for the widest release for a Vidyut Jammwal film and while things look optimistic for the film from the outset, they aren't actually. The advance bookings for Crakk are discouraging with low ticketing movement. The big-scale actioner is actually the second most preferred Hindi movie for the weekend, behind a relatively low budgeted Article 370. Going by the presales and assuming that the Vidyut Jammwal film will get decent walk-ups through the day due to its mass feel, Crakk looks to open in the range of Rs 2-3 crores nett in India. It is to be noted that the tickets for the opening day are capped at Rs 99 for the regular tickets. In the overseas, the movie will look to gross around Rs 2 crores given that it is releasing in over 750 screens.

Crakk Needs To Good Box Office Returns To Recover Investments

While the opening is right in the radar of openings that a conventional Vidyut Jammwal starrer generally secures, it had to be much higher since the budget on this one is pretty high. The non-theatrical rights will cover around 70-75 percent of the costs but the remaining 25-30 percent also requires a good turnout. Crakk will have to emerge as the actor's highest solo grosser in order to recover investments. Will it be able to emerge as one, is the big question that everyone in the trade seeks an answer to.

Crakk releases in theatres on the 23rd of February, 2024. Tickets for the actioner can be booked on online ticketing platforms or from the box office.

How excited are you for Crakk and what according to you will the film's opening be?

