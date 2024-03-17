Photos and Videos: RRR's unmatched craze takes Japanese fans to same location where Ram Charan-Jr NTR filmed

SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has been appreciated, loved, and praised for a variety of reasons, both domestically and internationally. The Ram-Charan and Jr NTR starrer has left a strong impact on the mindsets of viewers that one can't take off easily.

RRR is all set to grace the theaters again as a part of a special screening in Japan. Meanwhile, ahead of its release, a clip has surfaced online, matching the craze of RRR which has now taken social media by storm.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is an emotion

On March 16, a set of videos and pictures surfaced on X in which two friends were seen imitating scenes from RRR filmed at the actual locations where the film was shot. The caption read as translated, “The days with my brother are my “treasure” This is the view that Rama and Bheem saw!!!”. In the picture, the friends were seen imitating Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the same way.

Another picture along with the video from the exact location was posted in which they were imitating bike and horse sequences from the film. The video was shared with the caption that translated as, “After a 7 hour drive each way, I went to the road where Rama and Akhtar ran side by side at Dosti! I was overwhelmed with emotion seeing the scenery that the two of us saw.”

After the pictures and videos went viral some users took to their comments section and praised them for their wonderful journey and dedication towards the film. A user wrote, “Your love for the movie is highly appreciated. Thanks for visiting. Jai Hind. Atithi Devo Bhava,” while another one wrote, “Unconditional love from Japanese people…. Thank you loves!”

More about RRR

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is a fictional story set in the 1920s that follows the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film was released theatrically in India on March 25, 2022, followed by Japan and the United States. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris played pivotal roles. The period-action picture set an elevated level milestone when famous music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose won the Oscar for Best Original Song for their dazzling song Naatu Naatu. It became the first song in both an Indian and an Asian film category.

