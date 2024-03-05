Rashmika Mandanna addresses debate on South vs Hindi films; ‘It’s high time that we start...’

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most sensational actors currently in the industry. Her screen presence along with her charm has always mesmerized the audience. The actor's latest visit to Japan also left a huge impact on her fans who were present there to greet the star.

Rashmika is currently gearing up for her high-octane Pan-Indian release Pushpa: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The actor also has a lot of projects in the pipeline including her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda. Now, in a recent update, Rashmika has spoken on a debate of differentiation between South Cinema and Hindi Cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna shares her opinion on South vs Hindi debate

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika expressed her views on the perspective of the audience mind and said, “I think it’s about time that we start calling out the industry as the Indian film industry because we are all in the entertainment industry, and we are all one country. And it’s high time that we start acknowledging that all the industries in our country are the same.”

The Srivalli actor further mentioned that she is thrilled by the collaboration between various industries and actors without having any barriers. Rashmika said that she is really happy with certain changes in the industry and mentioned that she is also part of this current change in which people are trying to come out from the specific industry and exploring themselves as method actors.

Advertisement

Rashmika representing India on a global scale

Rashmika recently traveled to Japan for a brief visit and to represent India at the esteemed Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. She was greeted warmly at the airport upon her arrival in the nation. Her devoted followers, who had gathered at the airport to meet and congratulate the actor, also gave her flowers. Later, the Animal star sent a touching message on social media and included glitzy photos from the occasion.

Talking about her trip, in a post on Instagram, Mandanna wrote, "Japan was a place I’ve dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!! Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It’s amazing! Thank you Japan! Really!”.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

In 2024, Rashmika has a strong slate of movies scheduled that feature Pushpa: The Rule on top. The film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Sukumar wrote the screenplay and helmed the movie. Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika is set to feature with Vicky Kaushal in the Bollywood movie titled Chhaava.

ALSO READ: Gaami: All you need to know about Vishwak Sen starrer; From censor board certification to plot, and more