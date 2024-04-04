OPINION: Does collaboration of South actors with Bollywood stars carry any potential?

The current scenario of Indian Cinema is taking new heights as the actors from various industries are now trying to explore cross-industry collaborations that can create opportunities for the upcoming artists as well. In recent years, many collaborations happened that broke the barrier for many in the industry. In my opinion, it's amazing to see how the film industry has enabled actors and directors to showcase their talent and creativity on a larger scale. By reaching out beyond their territories, they have been able to accomplish so much more and gain recognition worldwide.

One of the best recent past examples is Prithviraj Sukumaran in Prabhas starrer Salaar Part I: Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The actor was not just offered a lead role in the film but also got the full-fledged opportunity to explore himself in a Prabhas’ action-thriller. And, he stood out! The character of Varadharaja Mannar has not just touched new heights but also raised the excitement among the moviegoers for his upcoming ventures.

Every industry has its unique strengths and styles, and there is a lot that they can learn from each other. With advancements in technology as well, it has become easier than ever before to bridge the gap between different film industries. Also, in terms of cultures to collaborate on exciting new projects. Alia Bhatt's short but impactful appearance in SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the great examples of it.

By working together, actors and directors can bring their unique perspectives and skills to the table, and create films that resonate with audiences across the globe. This can also lead to the exchange of ideas and techniques.

Advertisement

In terms of box office, a collaboration between the South Indian film industry and Bollywood has a huge potential. South Indian films have a strong fanbase not only in India but also in other countries, especially in Southeast Asia. Similarly, Bollywood films have a massive following both in India and overseas.

The year 2024 is going to see many grand cross-culture collaborations between each other. Let's look at them.

Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR starrer Devara

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her debut in the Telugu industry with Jr. NTR starrer Devara: Part I, helmed by Koratala Siva. In the upcoming thriller, Janhvi Kapoor has played the crucial role alongside Jr NTR which is a great opportunity for the actress to explore herself with a full-fledged action thriller flick.

The project will also mark the debut of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who has been roped in to play the character as an antagonist against Jr NTR. The film is slated to be released on October 10, 2024. It will be a delightful experience for cinema lovers to see Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan together on the big screen. Hopefully, the collaboration between the stars will work and open opportunities for others.

Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Pawan Kalyan

Emraan Hashmi has been one of the finest actors in the Hindi industry. The actor has always focused on potential-based stories which has made him versatile. The actor is all set for his great, grand collaboration with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming project titled OG, helmed by director Sujeeth. Emraan will be seen as an antagonist named Omi Bhau in the action-thriller. This seems an epic collaboration as Emraan Hashmi is going to be cast in another action venture after his Bollywood film titled Tiger 3.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors who has always mesmerized fans with his dynamic presence and outstanding roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran has also joined forces with director Ali Abbas Zafar for his biggest entertainer of 2024 titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Advertisement

Prithviraj has been roped in as the character of an antagonist which is yet another grand opportunity for the actor to portray himself in the negative shade after his 2020 cult thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is slated to be released on April 10, 2024, and it would surely be a delightful experience for cine-goers to see Prithviraj Sukumaran in a high-level action thriller.

Manushi Chhillar in Varun Tej's Operation Valentine

Manushi Chhillar recently featured in Varun Tej starrer Operation Valentine, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film was set on a backdrop of Balakot Airstrike which took place on February 26, 2019. Manushi was featured opposite Varun and she played a very crucial role in the aerial action thriller.

It was great to see that a female lead got the full opportunity to explore her character in a bilingual project. The flick was released theatrically on March 1, 2024, and received a mixed response from audience and critics.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine's father passes away at 83