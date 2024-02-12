Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu makers drop a massive update: ‘Our film will push the boundaries….’

At a time when fans of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan have been eagerly awaiting an update regarding the actor’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the makers of the ambitious project have dropped an interesting bit of information regarding the film.

In a post uploaded by production house Mega Surya Production, the makers revealed in their statement that read, “To all the Power Star fans and cinema lovers, who are eagerly waiting for an update on our revolutionary bandit hero film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Currently, our prestigious movie’s high-end VFX work is going on in places like Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Our film will push the boundaries of your imagination with an unprecedented scale and breadth. So, please stay tuned and anticipate the thrill.”

The makers further added, “Very soon, we’ll be presenting a special promo that will have you on the edge of your seat.”

About Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Perhaps the most ambitious project of Pawan Kalyan to date, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the story of a revolutionary hero who led a courageous fight for his people. The film has been written and directed by Krish and produced by A.M Rathnam. Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been in the works for a long time now, with multiple shooting delays and changes in schedules.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming projects

Despite Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments, the actor has managed to keep himself busy acting-wise as well. He was last seen in the underwhelming film BRO: The Avatar, directed by P. Samuthirakani.

Pawan Kalyan’s next project is They Call Him OG, written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been carrying a lot of expectations on it, owing to the near-perfect promotional content released from the film. Recently it was confirmed by the producers that OG is scheduled to be released on 27th September 2024.

After OG, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in the Harish Shankar-directed Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a spiritual sequel to the duo’s blockbuster Gabbar Singh. Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop in a film that is being marketed with the slogan, ‘It’s not just Entertainment this time.”

