Thaman S begins work for Pawan Kalyan’s They call him OG; photo with director Sujeeth goes viral

There is no denying that Thaman S is one of the most sought-after music composers in the country right now. The ace musician’s next project includes the highly-anticipated Pawan Kalyan starrer OG. In a recent Instagram story posted by Thaman, the caption contained the text “OG work begins”, which has generated quite a stir among film lovers.

In the same post, Thaman could be seen sitting opposite OG director Sujeeth, as the two involved themselves in heavy discussions about the film.

A couple of months ago, when the first glimpse from OG was revealed, it was met with widespread applause, with fans particularly pointing out Thaman’s captivating background score. Well, now it looks like that was just a teaser, and the real work for OG is yet to begin.

Thaman begins work on Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Thaman on the work front

Thaman last scored for the Mahesh Babu-led star vehicle Guntur Kaaram. The musician’s songs, especially Kurchi Madathapetti and Dum Masala received love on the Internet, and are still going strong after the release of the film on OTT.

It was also recently revealed that Thaman will be scoring the music for a Bollywood film Baby John, which is reported to be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. Baby John features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, with Wamiqa Gabbi playing a supporting role in the film.

Thaman will also be composing the music for Ram Charan’s highly anticipated Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, with SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and other talented actors essaying supporting roles in the film.

Further details about OG

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, OG also boasts a massive star cast featuring Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sriya Reddy in important roles. The film is being written and directed by Sujeeth, who has previously directed the superhit Run Raja Run, and the slightly underwhelming Saaho. The director will be looking to bounce back with OG, with a lot of expectations riding on the film. DVV Danayya has bankrolled the project under the DVV Entertainments banner.

