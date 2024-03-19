Ustaad Bhagat Singh Teaser OUT: Pawan Kalyan shines in cop avatar; promises a high octane action entertainer

Pawan Kalyan is a name that needs no introduction. The veteran actor has been an active part of the industry for close to three decades now, and has continuously entertained fans with his performances. The actor, who was last seen in the 2023 film Bro, will next be seen in Harish Shankar’s upcoming action drama film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The film has undeniably been one of the most anticipated films in Telugu for quite some time now. In the latest update, the makers of the film took to social media to unveil the film’s teaser. The short teaser gives fans a rudimentary understanding as to what could be expected from the film.

Check out the teaser below:

About the teaser

The short teaser, which lasts 1 minute and 2 seconds, acts as a good introduction to Pawan Kalyan’s character. Pawan Kalyan, who plays the eponymous role of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is shown as a valiant and fearless cop, who stands by what is right and inspires his colleagues to do so as well. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Sreeleela and Ashutosh Rana’s characters in the film as well, although they had little to no dialogue.

Further, the short teaser also had incredible camera work, with vibrant colors that helps bring the story to life. The music by Devi Sri Prasad also seemed to breathe life into the teaser.With the teaser itself being such a visual treat, quite naturally, the expectations riding on the film rises as well.

In short, the teaser of Ustaad Bhagat Singh suggests that the film, as promised, will be a high-octane action entertainer, which is sure to bring fans to the edge of their seats. Additionally, the film also seems to be a visual treat for fans as well.

What we know about Ustaad Bhagat Singh so far

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is only the second collaboration between director Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan after the 2012 action comedy film Gabbar Singh. The film features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Gauthami, Nawab Shah and many more in prominent roles.

It is understood that the film is a remake of Atlee’s 2015 film Theri, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead roles. If rumors are to be believed, Pankaj Tripathi is said to be playing a crucial role in the film as well.The film revolves around an IPS officer and his daughter, who are forced to encounter former enemies from whom they had fled by faking their deaths.

The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, while National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composes the film’s music.Ayananka Bose cranks the camera for the film, while Ujwal Kulkarni takes care of the film’s editing.

