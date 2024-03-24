They Call Him OG: Emraan Hashmi dons intense look as villain Omi Bhau in Pawan Kalyan starrer

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film titled They Call Him OG has been in the headlines since after its announcement. The film has already made a huge sensation among die-hard fans of Pawan along with the speculations that have been riffed up related to the film about the possible collaboration into the world of Prabhas' Saaho which was also directed by Sujeeth.

Now, makers have officially unveiled the 1st poster look of Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist in his deadliest avatar against OG Pawan Kalyan.

Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau

On March 24, makers took their social platform X on the occasion of Emraan Hashmi’s birthday and shared a riveting poster of the star actor along with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU… @emraanhashmi couldn't imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG.”