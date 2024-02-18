Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Upasana, Namrata Shirodkar attend a big fat wedding in Hyderabad; Videos

Today witnessed one of Hyderabad's grandest star-studded events, with a constellation of big names gracing the occasion. The presence of JanaSena leader and Power Star Pawan Kalyan, alongside his nephew Ram Charan, set the stage ablaze at a lavish wedding.

Joining the glittering affair were prominent figures like Lakshmi Manchu, Namrata Shirodkar (wife of Mahesh Babu), and Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan’s wife who is also an entrepreneur, each adding their own sparkle to different segments of the event.

Pawan Kalyan attended the function accompanied by his party members, dressed in a white kurta and pants, exuding elegance.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana made a striking entrance together. The RRR star opted for a simple yet sophisticated look with a white shirt and trousers, while Upasana captivated attention in a stunning red saree, radiating grace and charm like always.

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, graced the event in a specially designed churidar. Her vibrant attire complemented her joyful demeanor, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Accompanied by her family, producer and actress Lakshmi Manchu also made a notable appearance, with Lakshmi stunning in a light saree paired with a blue blouse, exuding grace and style.

Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Game Changer is gearing up to be the magnum opus of Ram Charan Teja's career, helmed by the acclaimed director Shankar. Produced by Dil Raju, the film features Kiara Advani as the female lead, with Anjali and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Originally slated for a September release, the film's release might be rescheduled due to the delay of another major release, Devara. Speculations suggest that Game Changer could aim for a year-end debut, although rumors hint at a possible Sankranti release if a suitable slot isn't secured this year.

