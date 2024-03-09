Actor Sai Dharam Tej changes name to ‘Sai Durga Tej’; says ‘Want my mother’s presence with me always’

At the short feature screening of Satya, actor Sai Durga Tej (formerly known as Sai Dharam Tej) revealed that he has brought a small change to his name. Speaking about his reasoning behind taking this decision, the actor revealed that there is only one reason. “I want my Mother to be with me always,” the Chitralahari actor said.

Further adding on, Sai Durga Tej said, “My father’s name will anyways always be with me because of the Tej surname. So, since I want my mother also to be with me, I have decided to change my name to Sai Durga Tej. There is no other reason behind this.”

This sweet gesture of the Tollywood actor has been welcomed with praise by the netizens online. Coincidentally, Sai Durga Tej made this announcement on the occasion of Women’s Day on 8th March 2024.

Sai Durga Tej starts production house in honor of mother’s name

Taking his love for his mother a step further, Sai Durga Tej also launched his production house in his mother’s name, titled ‘VijayaDurga Productions’.

In his post on Twitter, the actor wrote, “A new beginning. Happy to announce a small gift to my mother on her name, our production house VijayaDurga Productions. Begun this auspicious note with the blessings of my Mavayyas Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, and my guru Garu Pawan Kalyan.

My producer Dil Raju Garu who helped me make my initial career. Happy to launch this with a precious association like “Satya” made with my bestest friends. To many more.”

Sai Durga Tej’s upcoming projects

Sai Durga Tej has had a mixed bag of a year in 2023 with the smash horror hit Virupaksha and the underwhelming BRO, wherein he played a crucial role opposite Powerstar Pawan Kalyan.

The actor will next be seen in the film Gaanja Shankar, directed by Sampath Nandi. However, according to reports, the film is in a bit of a pickle with the Narcotics Board owing to its usage of ‘Gaanja’ in the title. Sai Durga Tej however has chosen not to make any comments regarding the matter.

