Sai Dharam Tej starrer Gaanja Shankar shelved due to budget issues; Reports

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming movie titled Gaanja Shankar has been shelved as per the latest reports. As per speculation, it has been said that due to budgetary issues for Sampath Nandi’s directorial, the film has been dropped. However, there’s no official word regarding the same yet.



In the latest development, Gulte reported that it has been shelved due to budget constraints. The teaser which was released to mark the Bro movie star's birthday received an overwhelming response on social media as it showed the actor in a menacing, and new avatar.

Sai Dharam Tej starrer Gaanja Shankar teaser

Report: Pooja Hegde to exit from Gaanja Shankar

Earlier, It was also said that Pooja Hegde who will be playing as lead actor in Gaanja Shankar is going to make her exit from the film. Reportedly, the decision to exit was taken by Pooja herself for the reasons best known to her.

More about Gaanja Shankar

The project was being produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi as the producer and reportedly, the title was inspired by Pawan Kalyan starrer Gudumba Shankar.



Sai Dharam Tej upcoming films

Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the fantasy comedy Bro co-starring Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film opened to mild response. Sai Dharam Tej has also been in talks for other projects but nothing has been confirmed for now.

