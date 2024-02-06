Pawan Kalyan's OG gets release date; makers gearing up for final schedule in Bangkok

Actor Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited movies from the Telugu film industry this year. The actor, who is currently busy with his political commitments will next be seen in this film which is directed by Sujeeth Reddy. While fans of Pawan Kalyan have been eagerly waiting for an update on the release date, the makers, today, announced that OG will be hitting the screens on September 27, 2024.

The makers took to their social media to share this exciting update and wrote, "The #OG will arrive on 27th September 2024. #TheyCallHimOG #OGonSept27th." Alongside the caption, the makers share a new still of Pawan Kalyan from the film. Pawan can be seen dressed in a black outfit, leaning on the car with a cup of tea in his hand and a smile on his face.

The Call Him OG release date and new poster

The film officially went on floors a year ago but the shoot has been put on hold as Pawan Kalyan is busy campaigning for his political party in the upcoming elections of Andhra Pradesh. DVV Kalyan, the producer of the film said, "70% of the shoot has been finished and the remaining 30% will be completed in May and June. That will be the final schedule and is likely to happen in Bangkok or Thailand. We are very excited about the project."

More about OG

OG is produced by DVV Entertainment which has also produced SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film has Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady and Tamil actor Arjun Das playing a key role. Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj are also part of this film which will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Hungry Cheetah glimpse, which was released as a teaser has raised all the expectations for the film.

Pawan Kalyan Movies

After wrapping up OG, Pawan Kalyan has Ustaad Bhagath Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline. Ustaad Bhagath Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and has Sreeleela playing the leading lady. Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi is a mythological drama and is produced by AM Ratnam.

