Emraan Hashmi points out differences in Bollywood and South industry; 'We often spend money in the wrong areas'

Emraan Hashmi is one of the extremely talented actors we’ve ever had in the industry. He is currently grabbing attention for his forthcoming Telugu film, OG. After Tiger 3, Emraan yet again takes up the role of an antagonist opposite Pawan Kalyan. In a recent interview, he went on to express his experience of working in the South industry and expressed that he never imagined himself doing a film in the down south.

Emraan Hashmi compares Bollywood and South filmmakers

In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Emraan Hashmi expressed his views on how is it different working in the south film industry from Bollywood. According to him, filmmakers in South are way more disciplined than Bollywood and whatever amount they spend it reflects on screen, whilst Hindi makers spend money in the ‘wrong areas’.

He said, “I think South filmmakers are way more disciplined than we are (in Hindi cinema). Every penny that they spend on their film shows on screen. I think we often spend money in the wrong areas in Hindi films, and it doesn’t eventually translate on screen. They have finesse in their films when it comes to VFX, the scale, and the choice of path-breaking stories. We have some ground to cover before we can match that, and we have a lot to learn from the way they make films.”

In addition to this, he also expressed his happiness in doing a film in the South industry. Emraan who has enjoyed mammoth stardom for his roles as a leading man shared that he ‘never imagined’ himself getting into the South film industry. However, according to him, the script was great and so was his character. Hailing Sujeeth as a ‘great director’, the actor revealed that he is creating OG on an ‘enormous canvas’.

Emraan Hashmi on breaking his quintessential on-screen image

Notably, Emraan Hashmi started off his career as a romantic hero. He gained immense popularity for his own kind of cinema which is categorized as intimate and bold. However, the actor consciously made a choice and broke that image by portraying different roles. What led him to break the image, the actor stated, ‘finding a groove is dangerous because that could put you in a box again.’

He also stated how he disliked being boxed into a certain kind of roles for almost 15 years. According to him, it was a ‘deliberate effort’ from his side to try something different because he wasn’t growing as an actor. He went on to recall ‘sleepwalking on every set’ following which he took up films like Shanghai and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

“It’s actually a huge trap. A lot of actors from the West also probably bail out from doing characters like Bond, because you gradually get boxed in sometimes. They say it is detrimental to your career because people can’t see you as anything else when you come out of that.”

Having said that, Emraan Hashmi admits to enjoying villainous roles in films, but he doesn’t want to do them consistently. He opines that he has done a few negative roles, and it’s an interesting time to experiment, as people are enjoying larger-than-life experiences through films ‘where two titans are taking on each other’.

About OG

Last seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi is now heading on to his South venture, OG, helmed by Sujeeth Reddy. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady and Tamil actor Arjun Das in an important role. The film scheduled to hit the theaters on September 27, 2024 will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

