PHOTOS: Trisha Krishnan dazzles in yellow as she casts her vote in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Tamil Nadu is currently in the midst of its first round of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Several well-known celebrities from the entertainment industry have been spotted at polling stations, exercising their right to vote and choosing the most suitable candidate.

Now, in a recent update, the evergreen beauty Trisha Krishnan has also reached the polling booth to cast her important vote. Have a look!

Trisha Krishnan spotted at polling station

On the afternoon of April 19, Trisha Krishnan headed to a polling booth in Chennai to exercise her right to vote. Recent photographs circulating online depict Trisha Krishnan standing in a queue, patiently awaiting her turn. During this moment, Trisha was attired in a yellow kurta complemented by a yellow shirt featuring white squares, along with blue denim jeans.

Trisha, after casting her vote, was captured on camera with a beaming smile. She also took the opportunity to snap some pictures with the polling booth officials. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The images from the polling booth have now flooded social media and fan accounts, showcasing the dedication of beloved celebrities in fulfilling their crucial responsibilities as Indian citizens.

More about Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan star is currently rehearsing for many significant projects, including her Telugu debut, Vishwambhara, which stars Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi. The Mankatha star will also appear in Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi, which is classified as a fast-paced action thriller.

Advertisement

The actress has also been cast in Kamal Haasan's historical drama Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Thug Life is filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's second collaboration following their cult masterpiece film Nayakan, which was released in 1987.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan to Vijay Sethupathi, watch your favorite stars as they vote