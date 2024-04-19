PHOTOS: Trisha Krishnan dazzles in yellow as she casts her vote in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024
As voting day for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections unfolds, Trisha Krishnan, like many other celebrities, has made her way to the polling booth to fulfill her civic duty by casting her vote.
Tamil Nadu is currently in the midst of its first round of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Several well-known celebrities from the entertainment industry have been spotted at polling stations, exercising their right to vote and choosing the most suitable candidate.
Now, in a recent update, the evergreen beauty Trisha Krishnan has also reached the polling booth to cast her important vote. Have a look!
Trisha Krishnan spotted at polling station
On the afternoon of April 19, Trisha Krishnan headed to a polling booth in Chennai to exercise her right to vote. Recent photographs circulating online depict Trisha Krishnan standing in a queue, patiently awaiting her turn. During this moment, Trisha was attired in a yellow kurta complemented by a yellow shirt featuring white squares, along with blue denim jeans.
Trisha, after casting her vote, was captured on camera with a beaming smile. She also took the opportunity to snap some pictures with the polling booth officials.
The images from the polling booth have now flooded social media and fan accounts, showcasing the dedication of beloved celebrities in fulfilling their crucial responsibilities as Indian citizens.
More about Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan star is currently rehearsing for many significant projects, including her Telugu debut, Vishwambhara, which stars Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi. The Mankatha star will also appear in Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi, which is classified as a fast-paced action thriller.
The actress has also been cast in Kamal Haasan's historical drama Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Thug Life is filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's second collaboration following their cult masterpiece film Nayakan, which was released in 1987.
