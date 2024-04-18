Samantha REACTS to kid's killer dance moves to her iconic Pushpa song Oo Antava

As all fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise know, the film featured a fiery dance number by the actress on the song Oo Antava.

The song was not only a massive success in streaming but also became a sensational trendsetter, being enjoyed by everyone around the globe. Recently, at a family event, a small girl shook her legs to the song in the most adorable manner, making it even reach Samantha’s Instagram stories. Posting the video on her official handle, the actress said, “Seeing this video maybe I should’ve done better.”

The video features three small girls sharing the dance stage in an event where the left-most girl starts pulling off some stellar moves from the original song. The dance is most definitely adorable and loveable to watch and needs every bit of attention it can get.

Check out the little girl’s dance video on Pushpa’s Oo Antava

Samantha’s Instagram story:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Moreover, after the video became viral because of Samantha, actress Trisha Krishnan also commented on the video saying “Toooo good” along with a smiley and clap emoji.

Trisha Krishnan’s comment:

The song Oo Antava was musically composed by Devi Sri Prasad with the Telugu version of the tack being sung by Indravathi Chauhan and lyrics penned by Chandrabose. The song features Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu setting fire on the floor, with a dance choreography handled by Ganesh Acharya.

Advertisement

Along with the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise becoming a massive hit, the song also made a great impact on the listeners of Indian music.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in 2023 with her film Kushi starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film directed by Shiva Nirvana was a rom-com story with an additional cast of actors like Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan, and many more.

Furthermore, the actress is next all set to play the lead role in the Amazon Prime web series called Citadel: Honey Bunny. The spy action show is written and directed by Raj & DK along with Sita R Menon. The series is the official Indian spin-off of the American TV series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her new haircut with a goofy expression