PICS: KGF star Yash celebrates Sankranti flying kites with wife Radhika Pandit and kids at home

As Makar Sankranti is being celebrated today, KGF’s Rocking star Yash was spotted celebrating the festival together with wife Radhika Pandit and children at their home.

Yash was seen flying a kite at their residence in a few pictures taken on their terrace. His wife Radhika Pandit shared the candid moments through her official Instagram handle. The post also wished all the fans celebrating Sankranti. The caption read, “May all your dreams, aspirations and love for your dear ones soar like a kite.. Wishing you all and your families a very happy Makara Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogi, Bihu and Uttarayan.”

See the pictures of Yash celebrating Sankranti

The pictures show Yash enjoying a kite-flying session on the terrace with his wife and kids standing behind him.

The Rocking Star who was last seen in 2022 in the film KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for the shoot of his next film Toxic which is helmed by Geethu Mohandas. Moreover, it is also rumored that Kareena Kapoor Khan would be joining Yash for the film as the leading lady though it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Interestingly, while appearing at Koffee With Karan, Kareena had earlier said that she was more of a KGF person and her comment led to speculations about the actress joining Yash for a film.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is written and directed by Malayalam actress-turned-director Geethu Mohandas who has previously made films like Moothon with Nivin Pauly and Liar’s Dice.

The film’s official announcement came in December 2023 with the makers releasing an official title video of the film. The plot reportedly revolves around a drug cartel operating in the coastal regions of Goa with the title video even showing Yash’s glimpses in a white-powdery silhouette look.

The film is slated to release in theaters on 10th April 2025 with the rest of the cast and crew yet to be disclosed.

