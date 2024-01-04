KGF star Yash expresses gratitude to fans over Toxic’s response; shares UPDATE on his birthday celebrations

KGF’s Rocky bhai a.k.a Rocking Star Yash will be celebrating his 38th birthday this Monday (8th January 2024) and before his birthday, the pan-Indian star has shared a heartfelt note for his fans and audience all over.

Yash took to his official Instagram handle to share a heart-touching note, filled with gratitude after people’s response to his next film Toxic. he also revealed how he won’t be able to meet anyone on his birthday as he will be away. The actor wrote, “It's been nearly a month since we announced Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, and the love and appreciation you have showered means the world to me. Your excitement, reactions, theories and analysis encourage me to do more.”

He further added, “I know many of you are waiting to meet me on my birthday in person and share what you think of it. Trust me when I say this, to be able to be with you all is one of the things I treasure the most. But, we may have to wait a bit more since I will be away on 8th January. Even though not in person, every single wish from you all is and will always be very special. Love, Yash.”

Yash conveys he won’t be able to meet anyone on his birthday

Though this is surely going to make a lot of people sad since they were planning to celebrate their favorite star’s birthday it was a touching gesture by the KGF star who took some time to specifically convey his gratitude towards his fans. Further, it was earlier reported by Filmfare that Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to appear alongside Yash in his next film Toxic. There were initially rumors of Sai Pallavi being cast as the female lead but it seems that the makers are going ahead with Kareena instead, which would also make Toxic her debut South film.

Advertisement

Even though this was reported early on, there is still an official confirmation to come from Kareena, Yash, or the maker's side.

More about Toxic

Toxic, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, will be Yash's first project after the huge success of the KGF franchise. The film is expected to revolve around a drug cartel mafia operating out of Goa. The action entertainer is mounted on a heavy budget with story-driven content.

The film’s title announcement was made a while back with Shruti Haasan giving the backing vocals for the background score used in the announcement teaser.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Yash and Geethu Mohandas’ Toxic? Here’s what we know