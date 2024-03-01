Premalu actress Mamitha Baiju REACTS to viral video of alleged mistreatment by director Bala: 'Have not experienced physical harm'

Actress Mamitha Baiju is currently riding high on the success of her latest film, Premalu, which hit the silver screens on February 9th. The film has received raging reviews by fans and critics alike, and seems to be performing well in the box office as well.

However, that is not the only reason the actress has been making headlines. Recently, a video excerpt from a recent interview of the actress went viral on social media, where she was talking about her experience on the sets of Suriya starrer Vanangaan, helmed by director Bala. The actress mentioned that during the shoot, Bala scolded her and beat her. The news quickly went viral on social media as well. In the latest update, the actress has taken to social media to clarify the incident, and mentioned that she has been misquoted.

Mamitha Baiju says Bala has helped her become a better actor

Taking to her Instagram, the young actress shared a story clarifying the entire incident. She mentioned that the excerpt that is being circulated has been taken out of context and that it is being misquoted. She further mentioned that having worked with Bala for more than a year, and that the filmmaker has helped her grow as a better actor.

Mamitha Baiju also reiterated that she has not faced any mental, physical or any other form of abuse while working on the film, and added that she opted out of the film only as she had other professional commitments.

Check out Mamitha Baiju’s story below:

More about the incident

In a recent interview with ClubFM, Mamitha opened up about her experience of working with director Bala on Vanangaan. She mentioned that the film featured a dance sequence, where her character had to perform a traditional dance called Villadichampaatu, which involves singing, dancing and playing drums simultaneously, and Mamitha had no experience in the dance form. Additionally, she was not trained for the film as well. Even after a few initial takes, Mamitha could not follow what the other dancers were doing.

Advertisement

Mamitha also revealed that Bala used to scold her and repeatedly beat her, like a tap on the shoulder. She also clarified that the filmmaker had warned her beforehand that he might scold or beat her, but not to take things to heart.

Vanangaan was set to have Suriya and Mamitha in the lead roles, however, both of them opted out of the film, and Arun Vijay has been roped in to play Suriya’s character.

ALSO READ: Premalu actor Mamitha Baiju reveals director Bala used to beat and scold her on the sets of Vanangaan