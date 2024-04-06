Kanguva: Suriya starrer makers have THIS to say about crocodile eye shot in the teaser

Tamil superstar Suriya is set to make a grand return with a highly anticipated film directed by Siva, titled Kanguva. This period action movie is generating considerable buzz and is touted as one of the biggest upcoming releases in Tamil cinema. The first promo of Kanguva has already captivated fans, showcasing Suriya in a never-before-seen avatar alongside the antagonist, Bobby Deol.

While the release date and further details of the film are yet to be announced, Producer Dhananjayan has shared some insights about this magnum opus.

Among the numerous remarkable shots in Kanguva, the one in particular that has stirred immense excitement among audiences is that of the captivating eyeshot of a crocodile.

Producer Dhananjayan expressed confidence that this scene would be nothing short of epic, while director Siva is equally assured that the theater will erupt with enthusiasm during this particular moment.

Adding to the anticipation, Suriya himself features prominently in this scene, further heightening expectations for its impact.

Kanguva Teaser

During an interview with Tamil media, the producer confirmed that Kanguva is poised to have one of the widest releases ever for a Tamil movie. This magnum opus is set to hit the screens in 10 different languages, and for OTT platforms, the count will expand to 20.

Advertisement

The team behind Kanguva is determined to ensure that the film reaches a diverse and extensive audience, as they firmly believe in its universal appeal due to its subject matter.

The filming of Kanguva has wrapped up, with only post-production work remaining, particularly the dubbing process, which is expected to be completed within the next 10 days, according to the producer. Once this final stage is finished, the team will proceed to finalize the release date and other important details.

This includes discussions with distributors across various languages to coordinate the film's release strategy. Stay tuned for further updates as the release plans are solidified.

More details about Kanguva

Kanguva is director Siva's first project following the box-office disappointment of Rajnikanth’s Annaathe. Scripted by Adi Narayana and Madhan Karky, this film is branded as Siva's magnum opus.

Alongside Suriya, the movie features prominent roles played by Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Yogi Babu. Notably, after a break, Devi Sri Prasad returns to Tamil cinema to compose music for a tier 1 star. Additionally, the film is set to be released in 3D and IMAX formats, adding to the anticipation surrounding its grand scale and visual spectacle.

ALSO READ: Suriya starrer Kanguva is not getting a Summer 2024 release?