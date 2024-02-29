Premalu actor Mamitha Baiju reveals director Bala used to beat and scold her on the sets of Vanangaan

Mamitha Baiju is currently on cloud nine with the massive success of her film Premalu. The film has been performing extremely well at the box office and continues to pull in the crowd to the theatres.

Apart from her electrifying performance in Premalu Mamitha Baiju has been going viral recently for another reason. During one of her interviews with Club FM, Mamitha shared her experience of working with acclaimed director Bala on the sets of Vanangaan.

Highlighting a particular incident, she shared, “There is a dance sequence in the film where my character has to perform a traditional dance called Villadichampaatu. I had a doubt whether my character in the film had to perform like she was an expert at the dance form or if she was just starting to learn it. Then Bala Sir told me that the character is pretty much an expert and has been practicing Villadichampaatu for a while now.”

Further explaining, Mamitha spoke about how she was asked to look at another dancer on the set, an expert in Villadichampaatu, and observe her dance moves. Soon after, Bala called for action, and Mamitha recalled not being ready for the scene at all. She said, “Villadichampaatu involves singing and dancing while playing the drums and I had only done 3 takes, so I did not really understand what the dancers were doing.”

Advertisement

Mamitha then revealed that Bala used to scold her and repeatedly beat her, like a tap on the shoulder. Speaking about the same, the Premalu actress said, “Bala Sir had told me beforehand that he would scold and beat me. He had asked me to not be sad and to not take it to heart. However, this was how it was on the sets of Vanangaan.”

Then talking about Suriya's reaction to the whole thing, she said, “Suriya Sir already knows how Bala Sir is, he has worked with him before. I am the newbie here. Suriya Sir actually had a great rapport with Bala Sir.”

Check out the teaser of Vanangaan here:

Suriya opts out of Vanangaan, Arun Vijay roped in

Both Suriya and Mamitha Baiju were set to play the lead roles in Vanangaan but both the actors have now moved on from the film. Actor Arun Vijay has now been roped in to play Suriya’s character in the film.

ALSO READ: Premalu: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju’s romantic comedy flick to release in Telugu on THIS date