WATCH: Jyotika gives peek into her intense workout session with hubby Suriya; calls it ‘double fun’

Jyotika is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated superstars currently present in the industry. The actor has always mesmerized everyone with her commendable roles and achievements. The actor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Shaitaan which also marked her solid return to Hindi cinema after 25 years.

Now, in a recent development, Jyotika has shared a video online in which she was seen indulging in an intense workout with her lifetime companion Suriya.

A glimpse into Jyotika and Suriya's workout session

On April 2, Jyotika took to her social platform X and shared a combined video from her workout session with her husband Suriya. She wrote, “Double sweat, double fun!” In the video Jyotika and Suriya were seen involved in a heavy workout session which included, treadmill exercise, running, push-ups, weight press, skipping rope, rope exercise, leg press, and other exercises as well. The lovebirds can be seen together while accomplishing their fitness goals.

Soon after the glimpse surfaced online fans took to the comments section and praised the lovely couple for establishing a fitness routine together. A fan wrote, “That looks Insaneeee! To pushing boundaries and breaking ceilings Together, Harder, and Stronger!”. The other one wrote, “You two are made for each other…” The video is now surfacing heavily on social media platforms and their respective fan pages appreciate the couple for their intense hard work and dedication.

Advertisement

More about Jyotika and Suriya

Earlier, Suriya attended the Shaitaan special screening in Mumbai. Later, Suriya took to his Instagram and shared a picture while lauding her wife’s performance in the film as he was mesmerized by her performance in Shaitaan. Jyotika married Suriya in 2006 and took a break from her acting career. The couple has two children, Diya and Dev, who were born in August 2007 and June 2010, respectively. She usually chooses films and acts in stories about women in challenging situations.

Jyotika's upcoming films

After her blockbuster run with Shaitaan, Jyotika is all set for her TV series debut with a Netflix project titled Dabba Cartel. Apart from Jyotika, the web series also has Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta, and many others in key parts. Excel Entertainment, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani, produced the series, which has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

Watch Dabba Cartel official announcement

Suriya's upcoming films

Suriya is all set for his grand release Kanguva helmed by director Siva. The film stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in crucial roles which also marks their humongous debut in the Tamil industry. Apart from Kanguva, Suriya has announced a grand collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj for his tentatively titled film Suriya44.

ALSO READ: Did you know Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty was rejected in her first audition? Details inside