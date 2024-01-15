Prominent Malayalam music director K J Joy passes away at 77

Veteran Malayalam music director K J Joy is no more. He passed away at the age of 77, at his residence in Chennai at 2:30 in the morning. It is understood that the music director was bedridden following a stroke.

The prominent music composer was an active part of the film industry since 1975, and has created some of the most peppy and danceable tunes since the beginning of his career. Undeniably, his loss is an irreplaceable one in the world of Malayalam cinema music.

K J Joy’s career

K J Joy is also dubbed as the first ‘Techno Musician’ of Malayalam cinema, due to his prominent usage of electronic instruments. In fact, he is credited with introducing the keyboard to Malayalam film music as well.

The musician started off his career as an accordionist in legendary musician MS Viswanathan’s music troup. Understanding his potential, it was MSV who encouraged K J Joy to start composing for films. The decision, as seen later, turned out to be the right one.

The musician made his debut as a music director with the 1975 film Love Letter, which was helmed by Dr. Balakrishnan. The film featured Vincent, KPAC Lalitha, Sudheer, Vidhubala and many more in prominent roles. Additionally, the lyrics for the songs were written by Sathyan Anthikad, and Bharanikavu Sivakumar. Over the course of his career K J Joy has composed songs for over 200 films, most of which have gone on to be blockbusters as well.

K J Joy’s collaboration with KJ Yesudas

Most of K J Joy’s prominent songs right from his early days came in collaboration with K J Yesudas. Starting with En Swaram and Oru Raaga Pallavi from the 1979 film Anupallavi, to Laavanya Devathayalle from the 1981 film Karimpoocha to Koodaram Vediyumee from the 1984 film Kurisuyudham. The collaboration between the two musicians attained widespread popularity and still enjoys avid listeners as well

