The Raja Saab: Title of Prabhas’ next with Maruthi revealed by makers; unveil actor’s massy avatar from film

For quite a while now, there have been rumors and whispers regarding a possible collaboration between actor Prabhas and director Maruthi. At one point, some reports even suggested that the film would be titled ‘Raja Deluxe’.

But after a lot of waiting, an official announcement has finally been made, and Prabhas’ next Pan-Indian project is titled ‘The Raja Saab’. The makers released the first look poster on the occasion of Sankranthi and also celebrated this massive announcement with a large digital cutout at Bhimavaram, which happens to be Prabhas’ hometown.

Makers reveal Prabhas' first look from the film

The first look poster features Prabhas in a local massy avatar, one that Prabhas’ fans have been missing ever since the star’s leap into the Pan-Indian spectrum. Post the humongous success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has been busy with back-to-back large-scale projects in the form of Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and the most recent Salaar. While fans of Prabhas are happy to see their star scale such heights, somewhere, the old Prabhas of Darling, Mirchi and Mr.Perfect was amiss.

The simple black T-shirt, with a lungi and a simple pair of chappals. It is refreshing to see Prabhas portray the character of an ordinary man after such a long time. This is perhaps also a conscious choice on Prabhas’ part to give something back to his fans as after Kalki 2898 AD, it is highly unlikely that Prabhas will do a local entertainer like ‘The Raja Saab’ again.

Check out the post below:

More about The Raja Saab

The film is being written and directed by Maruthi, who is known for his family entertainers like Bale Bale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu. However, the director has had a rough streak of films in the last few years and will look to make the most out of this massive opportunity with Prabhas.

The director took to Twitter to share his excitement regarding the project and also said that this is probably the best Sankranthi that he is having. In addition to that he promised the fans that he would present ‘Darling’,( a name that is fondly attached to Prabhas) in the way that the fans want to see him.

The film has been produced by Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. The music for the film is being composed by Thaman S and the DOP of the film is Karthik Palani, who has also shot for movies like Adipurush and Varisu.

