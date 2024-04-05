Pushpa 2 The Rule: Makers drop new poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday

The national crush and heartthrob dubbed by many, Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 28th birthday today. The actress who is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule also gets a special look from the makers.

The makers unveiled Rashmika’s character from the sequel film with the caption, “Wishing the 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏'𝒔 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒃 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th. #PushpaMassJaathara. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s new look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2

