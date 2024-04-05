Birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna's first look in and as The Girlfriend revealed; actress' sweet smile charms us

Rashmika Mandanna's first look from The Girlfriend

On April 5, the makers of Rashmika's new project titled The Girlfriend took to their social platform X and shared two posters featuring Rashmika Mandanna while sending the National Crush birthday wishes. The makers wrote, “Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won'. Introducing #TheGirlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday.”

In the poster, Rashmika is seen while holding a pen in her hands that showcases a scene from the college library. In the second picture, Rashmika was seen holding a bag on her shoulders as she was seen standing in the corridor of her college. The film has been helmed by director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banner Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

The music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. As per the poster, the upcoming film will be a Pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively.