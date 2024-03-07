Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad is 'super happy' as he joins Dhanush’s DNS; expresses gratitude in a note

Dhanush's upcoming film tentatively titled DNS and D51 has made a lot of buzz in recent days. The film is said to be a bilingual project that has been shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously.

The action-thriller marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Superstar Nagarjuna. Earlier, makers shared the news of collaborating with Pushpa fame music composer Devi Sri Prasad for DNS. Now, in the recent update, DSP has shared a post to express gratitude towards the D51 makers as he onboards the upcoming action-thriller.

Devi Sri Prasad on boards Dhanush's DNS

On January 20, the makers of DNS took their social platform X and shared a poster featuring DSP on the poster. The makers tweeted, “A powerhouse addition to the #DNS family! We're thrilled to welcome rockstar @ThisIsDSPon board Get ready for some electrifying music charts that are going to blow you all away!”

Now, DSP took to his X account and shared a gratitude note for Team DNS. The music composer expressed, “Really Excited to be on Board for this Amazing project !!! #DNS 1st time collaborating with the Amazing Director@sekharkammula sir & Once again with dear @dhanushkraja Super Happy to be working with this whole Team !”

Meanwhile, DNS marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Devi Sri Prasad after the 2010 film Kutty starring Dhanush and Shriya Saran, and the 2011 film Venghai starring Dhanush and Tamannaah Bhatia as lead stars.

More about DNS

DNS is Sekhar Kammula 's first collaboration with Dhanush . In addition, Rashmika Mandanna has been cast as the film's female lead. Furthermore, it was just confirmed that Jim Sarbh, best known for his part in the web series Made in Heaven helmed by Zoya Akhtar, will play a significant role in the film.

Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP has bankrolled the film, and Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award winner, will compose the music. Sathyan Sooryan, famed for films such as Kaithi and Master, will operate the camera, while Marthand K Venkatesh will handle the editing department.

Dhanush’s upcoming films

Dhanush is now preparing for his second directorial, Raayan, which was previously known as D50. The film is touted to be an epic action thriller which has already sparked a huge anticipation among fans. The first look poster for the film showed Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram , and Sundeep Kishan standing in front of a food truck wearing bloodied aprons. The Karnan star recently released a series of posters featuring the ensemble cast, keeping fans interested in the project.

The action-thriller also stars SJ Suryah , Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan in key parts. Sun Pictures produced the film, while renowned music composer A R Rahman has provided the music.

