Upasana 'feels proud of being Ram Charan’s shadow', opens up on 'star wife' tag

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who have been married for more than 10 years now, have time and again set couple goals with their rock-solid relationship. Speaking about her marriage, Upasana Konidela shared how it is like being married to a mega star and how life has changed since then. Upasana stated the difficulties as she comes from a completely different world.

For the unaware, Upasana Konidela is highly decorated in her own right and is the current vice-chairman of Apollo Charity. She is also the granddaughter of Prathap C, the founder of the Apollo group of hospitals.

Upasana speaks about being Ram Charan’s shadow

Upasana explained in her chat with HT City, “It was initially tough being married to a star. But now I feel proud being in his shadow. I learned that there is so much beauty in being that for him.”

Further, she expressed how Ram Charan has no qualms about being her shadow when she shines. “When you shine, you always need that one person to fall back on”, Upasana explains.

Ram Charan then joined in the interaction, stating that Upasana was more than just a star wife. “She surpasses the label of a star wife with many roles,” the RRR actor said.

In the past as well, Ram Charan and Upasana have hit the headlines for all the right reasons. Even as recently as last week, Ram Charan was captured in a video as he massaged Upasana’s feet. This wholesome video was met with applause from fans, who appreciated the actor for owning his role as a supportive husband.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan will next be seen in the highly awaited film Game Changer, written and directed by Shankar. The film stars Kiara Advani, Sunil, Srikanth, and other actors in key roles. Game Changer has been produced by Dil Raju under the SVC Banner, with Thaman S composing the music for the film.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan will also be seen in the tentatively titled RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, which will star Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

