Khushbu Sundar about Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga film Animal: ‘Not my kind of film’

Animal, a crime-revenge film starring Ranbir Kapoor, was a huge hit at the box office in 2023. It received critical attention for its depiction of a toxic and hyper-masculine storyline, but also faced polarizing reactions from audiences - either loving it or hating it.

Now, In a recent development, renowned actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has expressed her concerns about Animal and how it became a blockbuster despite its controversial narrative.

Khushbu Sundar expressed her views on Animal

During her recent Summit program, Khushbu expressed her concerns about the humongous success of Animal. She said, “First thing I would like to say in this room is that I haven’t watched the film Animal because that’s not my kind of film. If a film like Animal continues to be one of the biggest box office-grossing films, then we need to think about the mindset of the people who go and watch such films. Even before that, we had a major issue with Kabir Singh. I don’t blame the director because I think for him it’s the success which is going to count.”

Expressing her disappointment, she questioned the mindset of audiences, particularly the new generation, who rush to cinemas to watch a certain genre of movies. She said, “And they’re all youngsters. They’re educated youngsters. ‘Oh, we love the film.’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, what’s going on in your mind?."

Khushbu also revealed that kids warned her not to see the film after they watched it and this made her think about why people continue to watch such movies, and she believes there is a need for a change in society.

More about Khushbu Sundar

The actress is very active in politics as well and often keeps sharing her views on social media. Khushbu Sundar is known for her contributions to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi cinema. Her journey in the film industry began as a child artist in the Hindi film The Burning Train (1980), notably featuring in the song Teri Hai Zameen Tera Aasman. She then made her acting debut with a supporting role in the critically acclaimed Hindi film Meri Jung (1985), where she portrayed Anil Kapoor’s younger sister.

Khushbu was introduced to South screens by D Ramanaidu and K Raghavendra Rao through the Telugu film Kaliyuga Pandavulu (1986). Later, Khushbu relocated to Chennai and started focussing on Tamil and other film industries as well. She made her comeback with Thalaivar Rajinikanth starrer Annatthe helmed by director Siva. On the film front, Khushbu is busy with her upcoming film Aranmanai 4, helmed by her husband Sundar C.

More about Animal

Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third directorial after Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The story centers around a troubled father-son relationship that takes the route of revenge and vengeance. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna , Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. It was released theatrically on December 1, 2023. The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios.

The soundtrack, featuring romantic tracks like Hua Main and Pehle Bhi Main, the emotional Papa Meri Jaan, the melodious Satranga, and the powerful Arjan Vailly, among others, has also garnered sensational popularity.