Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam: Five statements from the audio launch that made headline

The Lal Salaam audio launch at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai on January 26 provided a platform for several noteworthy moments. Here, we delve into five key highlights from the event.

1. Rajinikanth clarifies a controversy

Superstar Rajinikanth, known for his impactful speeches, clarified that the crow-eagle story shared at the Jailer audio launch was not aimed at Thalapathy Vijay. Expressing his support for Vijay's political journey, Rajinikanth highlighted that they are well-wishers, not competitors. Addressing the social media wars, he said, "The story of a crow and eagle was interpreted differently. On social media, many spread rumours saying it was against Vijay. It's so disappointing.” The Superstar cleared the air about this much-talked about controversy.

2. Rajini about Vijay's Political Entry

The other statment that caught everyone's attention at the event was when Rajnikanth almost confirmed Leo actor Vijay’s political entry soon. He said, “Vijay has grown up from a small level to a massive star, and now he is entering politics and doing social welfare too. I'm always his well wisher”

3. A Father's Pride:

Rajinikanth, in a heartfelt moment, spoke about his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, stating that the desire for a girl child brings immense joy to parents. His emotional connection with Aishwarya was evident as he shared his sentiments on stage. Talking about his daughter Aishwarya, the superstar father said, “If someone asks for boy child, God simply grant them their wish. But when they ask for girl child, the parents will get GOD in the form of baby girl.’’

4. Aishwarya Defends Rajinikanth:

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the director of Lal Salaam, defended her father against social media attacks, stating unequivocally that Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. She said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi. I would like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like Lal Salaam.” This revelation moved Rajinikanth to tears.

Advertisement

5.The Film's Journey:

Aishwarya shed light on the challenges faced during the making of Lal Salaam, revealing that securing producers initially proved difficult. She disclosed that Rajinikanth volunteered for a role in the film, showcasing the depth of his commitment to the project. Aishwarya expressed gratitude to the people of Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and Pondicherry for their hospitality during the film's shoot.

6. Vishnu Vishal’s speech at Lal Salaam audio launch

Vishnu Vishal, at the event, said that the film deals with a strong political subject. He spoke about how important this film is as he got to work with Superstar Rajinikanth, AR Rahman and Vikranth in together in one film. He said, “I'm lucky to work as a hero in superstar film. After watching the movie you will know why Rajinikanth sir agreed work in this film.”

Meanwhile, apart from Lal Salaam Rajinikanth's upcoming projects, include Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth opens up about alleged feud with Thalapathy Vijay; says his analogy was misunderstood