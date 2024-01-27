Rajinikanth opens up about alleged feud with Thalapathy Vijay; says his analogy was misunderstood

Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay are definitely two of the most famous and loved figures in the Tamil movie industry. These actors have consistently brought joy to the viewers for a considerable period and have managed to carve a special spot in the hearts of their fans.

In August, during the audio launch of Rajinikanth’s last film Jailer, the actor used the analogy of a crow and an eagle in his speech. The speech quickly went viral with fans interpreting that the veteran actor was taking a shot at Thalapathy Vijay.

The rumor further intensified when Vijay used the same metaphor in his speech during the audio launch of Leo. In the latest update, the Petta actor has clarified his stance saying that the analogy was misinterpreted and that he has nothing against Thalapathy Vijay.

Rajinikanth reveals he feels hurt by the fan wars

Talking at the audio launch, the veteran actor said: “Many people have a false perception that the ‘crow-eagle’ analogy that I used was against Vijay. It hurts me that it is being intercepted this way. Both Vijay and I have mentioned that we only compete with ourselves, not each other. Vijay is someone who has grown up in front of me.”

The actor further recalled an incident from 1988, while he was filming for a film named Dharmathin Thalaivan. He said that the shooting was taking place in Vijay’s home, and his father SA Chandrasekhar introduced Vijay to Rajinikanth. His father further mentioned that Vijay has an avid interest in acting, and asked Rajinikanth to advise him to focus on his studies first.

Advertisement

“Vijay was around 13 or 14 at that time. I told him to focus on his studies first. Since then, he has reached the level where he is solely due to his discipline and hard work. He is also entering politics now and has done a lot of good for society. I only wish the best for him. If I say Vijay is my competition, I lose my respect, and if he says Rajini is my competition, he loses respect,” said Rajinikanth. He also asked fans to not continue the feud.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is touted to be a sports drama flick and is all set to hit the silver screens on February 9th. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles and has an extended cameo by Rajinikanth.

Subaskaran Allirajah has bankrolled the film under the banner of Lyca Productions and AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Vishnu Rangasamy and B Pravin Baaskar have taken care of the cinematography and editing departments respectively.

On the work front

Apart from Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth is currently filming for his upcoming movie with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, titled Vettaiyan. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander composes the film’s music. Additionally, he is also set to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film tentatively titled Thalavar171.

As for Thalapathy Vijay, he is currently filming for his upcoming project with Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time. The film features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, and several others in prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for the film.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay to officially announce his political party within a month?