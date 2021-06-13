Rakshit Shetty’s 5 year plan with Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, Richie, Punyakoti, Cowboy Krishna & Road To Moshka

Rakshit Shetty informs that he is not looking for a Bollywood debut anytime soon, but is rather comfortable and secure in his industry at the moment. Details

Rakshit Shetty is gearing up for the release of his next titled, 777 Charlie, a slice of life tale revolving around the man and dog bond. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release around the month of September in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi. However, Rakshit is clear on not making a debut in Bollywood anytime soon. “As of now, there are no plans to make a debut in Hindi,” he sets the record straight adding further that he is very comfortable with his world of cinema.

“Eventually, it’s all about making films and in today’s scenario, a film can reach the world irrespective of the language. I can make films here and make them reach all across. That aside, I already have my plan set for the next five years,” he adds. While 777 Charlie is in the post production stage, Rakshit is currently shooting for Hemanth Rao’s next film titled Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. On wrapping that up, he moves on to the sequel of his directorial debut, Ulidavaru Kandanthe.

“Right now, I am in the middle of Hemanth Rao’s film. On finishing that, I start shooting for the sequel of my directorial debut, Ulidavaru Kandanthe. It’s titled Richie. On wrapping it up, I move on to my directorial, Punyakoti, which is again going to be one of the biggest in terms of canvas. I have also written a script called Midway To Moksha for an OTT platform,” he says. There has been constant chatter about a spin-off to Rishab Shetty’s character of Cowboy Krishna from Avane Srimannarayana.

When we asked Rakshit to comment on the status of this spin-off in this world of adventure, the actor signed off, “That’s not going on floors anytime soon, however, we want to explore that world for sure. Rishab played a cameo in Avane Srimannarayana, and we want to make a film on his character from that world soon.”

In the first part of the interview, we spoke to Rakshit about his next film, and discussed the idea of turning it into a Pan-Indian release.

