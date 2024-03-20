Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, AR Rahman attend RC16 pooja ceremony; PIC

Ram Charan, who is gearing up to release his next film with Shankar this year, has already begun the journey of his other line-up with director Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame.

The makers of the tentatively titled RC16 have hosted a pooja ceremony for the film’s auspicious beginning where we can see Ram Charan’s co-star Janhvi Kapoor and the director and music composer AR Rahman joining them.

Ram Charan starrer RC16 pooja ceremony

The cast and core crew of the RC16 team looked stunning as they graceful presence at the film’s pooja ceremony. Ram Charan featured himself in the very same executive look, wearing an off-white shirt while Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, graced the occasion donning a beautiful saree look.

RC16 has been making quite the buzz since its first reports surfaced in the media. The film directed by Buchi Babu Sana after his hit film Uppena has really made Ram Charan fans all the more curious about the film.

According to reports, the film will be a sports-based village film with Jahnvi playing the love interest, and also featuring the Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing an essential role.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan is currently working on his next film Game Changer which is being directed by Shankar with a screenplay adapted by the director himself from a story written by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

The film is speculated to be about an honest IAS officer who goes up against the corrupt people in the political system of India, whose actions cause distress in the functioning of the society. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Nassar, and many more in prominent roles.

The film’s music is being composed by Thaman with speculations being raised that the film’s first single which was delayed earlier might be released on Ram Charan’s birthday on 27th March.

