Ram Charan to be conferred honorary doctorate from Vels University

Ram Charan has been making waves across the world ever since he became a globally recognized figure with his film RRR. Now, the actor is also set to be awarded an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the field of entertainment.

According to a report from India Today, Vels University in Chennai will award the actor an honorary doctorate on April 13, i.e., today. Moreover, the actor will be the chief guest at the graduation ceremony.

Ram Charan to be awarded an honorary doctorate

The reports of Ram Charan being honored with a doctorate have been quite a sensation now. Along with him, personalities like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Director Shankar are also set to be part of the ceremony.

Both personalities are previous recipients of the honorary doctorate as well. Furthermore, along with Ram, Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, who is the project coordinator at Chandrayaan, is also set to receive his honorary doctorate at the university.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan is all set to arrive with his film Game Changer on the big screens this year. The film directed by Shankar is said to be focused on the story of an IAS officer who sets out to reform the political system in society. It is written by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, with actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more joining the cast.

Moreover, the film also marks the debut directorial venture for director Shankar in Telugu, who is also planning to release his much-awaited Kamal Haasan film, Indian 2, in June this year. The Ram Charan flick is musically crafted by S Thaman and the film’s first single has already been released on music streaming platforms.

Moving on, Ram Charan is also set to play the lead role in director Buchi Babu Sana’s next film, tentatively called RC16. The film is said to be a village-based sports drama, with actors Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar also playing key roles in the film. The actor has also lined up his 17th movie as well, which is set to be directed by Sukumar.

