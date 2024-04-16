Aishwarya Shankar, the daughter of director Shankar and elder sister of Aditi Shankar, tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan, an assistant director in Tamil cinema industry. The evening of the wedding witnessed a grand reception, attended by several A-list celebrities.

Among them were Ram Charan, Devara actress Janhvi Kapoor, and Atlee, who is one of Shankar's most accomplished students.

One can see in the photos below, Shankar's brightest student, Atlee, who directed Jawan, graced the occasion. He was seen in a group photo alongside Janhvi Kapoor and her father, Boney Kapoor.

Before emerging as an independent director in 2013 with Raja Rani, Atlee had served as Shankar's assistant. Notably, Janhvi Kapoor looked glowing in a beautiful gown, captured beautifully in the same photo alongside Atlee.

Photos of Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Atlee and Ram Charan at Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding reception

Yesterday, on April 15, Aishwarya Shankar and Tarun Karthikeyan exchanged vows in a grand ceremony attended by a lot of South Indian cinema's superstars.

Shankar, a reputed and respected director in Tamil cinema, extended invitations to the majority of the industry's top stars for the wedding of his eldest daughter, Aishwarya, who also happens to be a doctor. Tarun, the groom, is an assistant director of Shankar.

Game Changer hero wished the newly-wed couples

Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni, was seen alongside Chiranjeevi and the newly-wed couple with Shankar. It's noteworthy that Ram Charan is presently busy in Shankar's highly anticipated project Game Changer, which is expected to be a game-changer movie in Telugu cinema and Ram Charan’s career.

Notably, this movie marks Shankar's debut venture in Telugu cinema. Kiara Advani shares the lead role with Ram Charan in this magnum opus.

Indian 2 updates

For the first time in his career, Shankar is multitasking with two distinct projects simultaneously. Among them is the highly anticipated sequel to his 1996 blockbuster, Indian, starring Kamal Hassan, titled Indian 2. The latest reports suggest a tentative release date of June 13. Joining Kamal Hassan in the main cast are Chithha Siddharth, Kajal Agarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Noteworthy is the collaboration between Shankar and Anirudh, marking their first venture together, with Anirudh taking charge of the music composition. It's worth mentioning that for the first installment of Indian, it was AR Rahman who composed the music and all songs were chartbusters.

