WATCH: Ram Charan, Upasana, and Klin Kaara return from Chennai

Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara, was recently seen in Chennai. The family had visited the city as the RRR actor was bestowed with an honorary doctorate in recognition of his significant contributions to the film industry.

Now, all three of them have arrived back from Chennai and were spotted leaving the airport together. Ram Charan opted for a relaxed attire, donning an all-black ensemble, while Upasana held Klin Kaara affectionately, creating an adorable sight as they strolled away.

Check out Ram Charan returning from Chennai

Along with receiving the honorary doctorate from Vels University in Chennai, Ram Charan was also recently spotted attending the wedding reception of director Shankar’s daughter, Aishwarya Shankar.

The lavish wedding saw a continuous stream of South Indian celebrities making their presence felt. Notable personalities such as Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Sivakarthikeyan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson, Anirudh Ravichander, and others added glamour to the event. Additionally, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, and Suriya were also among the guests who graced the occasion.

Ram Charan’s professional front

Ram Charan was last seen in 2022 with the film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring alongside Jr NTR. The film which became a global sensation is clocking in two years since release, with the actor set to bring forth his next massive flick.

He is next set to star in director Shankar’s film Game Changer which features an ensemble cast of actors including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles. The film is said to revolve around the story of a righteous IAS officer who sets out to cleanse the corrupt political system in his society.

The film’s story is penned by director Karthik Subbaraj with music being handled by Thaman. The film’s first single called Jaragandi was also released recently on the actor’s birthday featuring both him and Kiara shaking their legs.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to join hands with Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana next for the tentatively titled film RC16, which is expected to be a village-based sports drama. The makers have roped in Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead role, making it her second Telugu flick.

