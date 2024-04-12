5 movies that Ram Charan rejected, from Suriya’s Vaaranam Aayiram to OK Kanmani

From making his debut in the Telugu Film Industry as ‘Chiranjeevi’s son’ to amassing a massive fanbase as the Mega Powerstar to now establishing himself as a Global Star with RRR, Ram Charan has truly come a long way in his film journey.

But today is not about his successes or failures. We take a look at five movies that Ram Charan rejected in his film career.

5 Movies that Ram Charan rejected in his career

1. A film with Gowtam Tinnanuri

After the massive success of RRR, Ram Charan’s next project in line was supposed to be with Jersey fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri. But later on, according to reports, the film was shelved for several unknown reasons. The popular belief according to reports is that Ram Charan was looking for a subject with mass appeal after RRR.

Reports further state that Gowtam Tinnanuri narrated the same story to Vijay Deverakonda, which has now materialized as VD12. While others are of the opinion that the script narrated to Ram Charan was a sports drama and has no similarities to VD12, these are just mere speculations.

2. Vaaranam Aayiram (Surya Son of Krishnan)

Vaaranam Aayiram or Surya Son of Krishnan in Telugu is one of those rare films that has a cult fan following for its dubbed version rather than the original Tamil version. It has been nearly 16 years since Vaaranam Aayiram first hit the big screens and no other actor comes to mind other than Suriya. But, what if? What if, Ram Charan had accepted the role of Surya/Krishnan?

Ram Charan rejected the film as he had already allotted dates for his magnum opus Magadheera with SS Rajamouli, as reported by GQ India. Not a bad decision, in hindsight.

3. O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Bangaram)

Remember the 2014 smash hit OK Kanmani? Or its Hindi remake, OK Jaanu? Well, according to reports from GQ India, the film was originally offered to Ram Charan as director Mani Ratnam felt that he would be the ideal fit for the role. Owing to his busy schedule at the time, the actor declined the offer.

Later, Dulquer Salmaan came on board and was paired opposite his Ustad Hotel co-star Nithya Menen and as they say, the rest is history, maybe a bit of chemistry too.

4. Agent

One of the more recent films rejected by Ram Charan, it would be safe to say that the actor dodged a real bullet with this one. After their fruitful collaboration with Dhruva, Agent would have marked Ram Charan and Surender Reddy’s second film together.

Ever since its announcement, the film carried with it, quite the expectations. Akhil Akkineni went through a stunning transformation for the movie, the film was helmed by Telugu cinema’s finest commercial director, Surender Reddy. These were just a few of the many reasons why everybody believed this would be the perfect comeback film for Akhil and Surender Reddy.

However, upon release, the film received an outcry of criticism from the Telugu audience.

5. Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu

After a failed collaboration in 2008 with Vaaranam Aayiram, Gautham Vasudev Menon approached Ram Charan for yet another film, but was met with rejection once again. The acclaimed director approached Ram Charan for a romantic comedy, Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu but Ram Charan was not interested in taking up another rom-com as the actor had already signed a similar film, titled Orange, as reported by News18.

The film was later offered to Nani, and the actor was paired opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Although the film received critical appreciation, it did not pass the commercial test and underperformed at the box office.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Ram Charan heads to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala