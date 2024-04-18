Business Talk: Ram Charan & Shankar’s Game Changer fetches 75 crore for Hindi Theatrical

After working with SS Rajamouli on RRR, Ram Charan is teaming up with Shankar on a vigilante drama, Game Changer. The film has been the talk of the town over the last 2 years and the makers have finally completed shooting for this action-packed vigilante entertainer. Producer Dil Raju and director Shankar have time and again promised a release in October/November for this Ram Charan Film.

Game Changer fetches Rs 75 crore in North India

And now, the latest buzz in the industry is that the makers have started selling the distribution rights of Game Changer all across the board. According to our industry sources, the North India distribution rights of this Ram Charan & Kiara Advani starrer have been acquired by Anil Thadani on an advance basis for Rs 75 crore. “Dil Raju and his team were in talks with various partners for the distribution deal but eventually settled in with AA Films. The makers are committed to giving the film a wide release as it marks the return of Ram Charan after RRR,” the source informed.

According to the source, the makers have fetched a very good deal in North India owing to the popularity of Shankar films among the audiences, side-by-side with the rise in popularity of Ram Charan post the release of RRR and the collaboration with Kiara Advani. Game Changer is targeting a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2024, with the eyes of the makers set on Diwali weekend.

Anil Thadani gives Rs 425 crore advance for four Pan India Films

Anil Thadani has acquired 4 Pan India Films – Kalki, Pushpa 2, Devara, and Game Changer – and has overall paid an advance of about Rs 425 crore, which speaks volumes about the faith he has in the aforementioned films to deliver big at the box office in the second half of the year. An official announcement on the release date is expected to be made after the release of Indian 2 in June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

