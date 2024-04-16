Ram Charan and Upasana make a starry appearance at Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya's wedding reception

The wedding of Aishwarya Shankar and Tarun Karthikeyan was a star-studded affair, with celebrities flocking to bless the newlyweds.

The evening reception saw the presence of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, along with his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni, among many others from the Mega family, making it a memorable event.

Mega family at Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding reception

Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya Shankar tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan in a lavish ceremony on April 15, attended by many celebrities. Aishwarya, the eldest daughter of Shankar, got engaged to Tarun back in February at her residence. Tarun Karthikeyan is known as an assistant director in the film industry.

The wedding witnessed the presence of prominent figures such as Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan, along with actors like Suriya, Vikram, Karthi, and Nayanthara.

Celebs at Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding

Mega Star Chiranjeevi and his family graced the reception event. Notably, there's an interesting connection between the families as Chiranjeevi's son, RRR star Ram Charan, is collaborating with Shankar on an upcoming project titled Game Changer.

Shankar’s Game Changer could be another ‘game changer’ in Ram Charan’s career

Director Shankar, known primarily for his work in Tamil cinema, is expanding his horizons in the era of Pan-Indian cinema. His collaboration with Ram Charan on Game Changer marks a significant shift with his debut in Telugu cinema.

This project delves into the theme of corruption, a territory Shankar hasn't explored extensively since Sivaji the Boss. Drawing from his successful ventures like Indian, Anniyan, and Mudhalvan, Game Changer is anticipated to be a blockbuster, especially with the subject Shankar deals and Charan's involvement. Thaman's music will add to the anticipation, with one of the songs already proving to be a hit.

Game Changer's first song Jaragandi

Vishwambhara for Sankranti

At the same time, Mega Star Chiranjeevi is venturing into a fantasy drama titled Vishwambhara, helmed by Vassishta, acclaimed for the impressive Bimbisara. Produced under UV Productions, Vishwambhara is slated for a Sankranti 2025 release.

Chiranjeevi has allocated significant dates to this project, refraining from committing to other ventures in the meantime. Adding to the excitement, Leo actress Trisha is set to portray the female lead, with rumors hinting at a double role for her character.

