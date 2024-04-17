Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: Meet pets of your favorite celebs

The bond between humans and pets always remained special as we find comfort and a sense of companionship with them. These pets become family members in no time and craft a wonderful relationship of trust and an unbreakable bond.

Here's a list of some celebrities from the South industry including Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, and others who are not just ardent pet lovers but also made them an important part of their lives. Have a look!

South celebrities who are ardent pet lovers

Ram Charan

Pan-India star Ram Charan has always been a pet lover as he is fond of animals. The actor and her beloved wife Upasana Konidela have a very cute furry friend named Rhyme. The actor also shares pictures or glimpses while enjoying his time with his furry friend.

Not just that, recently Ram Charan took a short trip to Samui, Thailand along with her better half Upasana, and adorable daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. The actor was also seen accompanied by his pet Rhyme as they all jetted off for a family summer holiday.

Watch Ram Charan and his family jet off for vacation

Rashmika Mandanna

The National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is also on the pet lover's list as she has always been in awe of animals. The actor often takes to her social media platform and shares glimpses while having a fun day with her best buddy Aura. Recently on the special occasion of National Pet Day, the actress shared a glimpse while playing with her furry friends as she remembered how she trained her cute little brats.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in the country for her sheer dedication towards cinema, her fond relationship with her adorable pet dogs named Hash, and Sasha, and an adorable cat named Gelato. Samantha often takes part in campaigns related to animals and tells the importance of why it is necessary to have a pet in your life.

Earlier, the actress also requested all pet lovers to take a deep look at the food that their furry friends are having as it can harm their digestion system very easily.

Trisha Krishnan

If we are talking about a pet lover, how can we forget the evergreen Trisha Krishnan who shares a cute bond with her furry friend? The actress is also a part of PETA (People from Ethical Treatment of Animals) which actively promotes the adoption of stray dogs. Earlier, on the special occasion of Valentine's week, Trisha shared a bunch of pictures with her furry friend with a heartwarming caption.

The actress has also shared some glimpses while playing with street dogs on her movie sets which shows that Trisha, beyond her celebrity status, is also a human being who has a sweet spot for every animal.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is one of those talented artists who needs no introduction at all. The actress has not just ruled the hearts of her die-hard admirers with her acting skills but also with her warm and kind gestures towards animals. The actress has a cute puppy named Mac. Anushka likes to keep her presence out of social media as she rarely shares pictures from her daily activities.

Recently, the Baahubali actor took to Instagram to share a no-caption picture with her furry friend Mac. Anushka was keeping her head on Mac's head as they both closed their eyes and enjoyed a peaceful sleep.

Ram Charan's upcoming films

Ram Charan is currently working on his political drama Game Changer, which will feature Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and others in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam. In addition to Game Changer, the Chirutha actor will star in the upcoming sports drama RC16, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada star Dr Shivarajkumar. Buchi Babu Sana has directed the film.

The actor is also working with filmmaker Sukumar on a second project, reportedly titled RC17, which follows their 2018 drama thriller Rangasthalam.

Watch Game Changer announcement

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika is now preparing for her upcoming project, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have key roles in the sequel. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors will be there in the film to deliver standout performances.

The upcoming action thriller is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers brand. Besides Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika will appear in Rahul Ravindran's suspense thriller The Girlfriend, alongside Dheekshith Shetty. She will also participate in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming drama Kubera, which stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

Watch Pushpa: The Rule teaser

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

The Yashoda actress is well prepared for her strong comeback with Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' spy action series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in pivotal roles. The series will have a larger cast. Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be seen as the main characters.

The spy thriller drama will combine exciting action sequences with a romance story set in the 1990s. Raj and DK have financed the project through their production company, D2R Films.

See Citadel: Honey Bunny announcement

Trisha Krishnan's upcoming films

Trisha is now preparing for many major projects, including her Telugu debut, Vishwambhara, starring Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi. The Ghilli star will also appear in Thala Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi, which is described as a high-octane action thriller. The actress has also been chosen in Kamal Haasan's period drama Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam.

Watch Vishwambhara announcement

Anushka Shetty's upcoming films

Anushka Shetty will make her Malayalam debut in the upcoming thriller Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas. The plot revolves around the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a prominent 9th-century priest with magical skills. Jayasurya plays the lead in the film. The horror thriller flick is expected to release in 2024.

