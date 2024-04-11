Rashmika Mandanna celebrates National Pet Day with her furry friends in the sweetest way possible; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor is known for her charm and her heart-melting nature. Rashmika is also a pet lover who adores their beauty and nature completely.

Meanwhile, on the joyous occasion of National Pet Day, Rashmika Mandanna took to her social account and shared a video while playing with her two furry friends.

Rashmika Mandanna's love for her pet dog

On April 11, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story section and posted a video while having a fun time with her two pet dogs. She captioned, “Today is the pet day and it's reminding me of all the hours I'd like to train these cute brats.”

In the video, Rashmika can be seen playing with her pet dogs as she interacts with them and then gives a small bite to each one of them. The video is now getting heavily surfaced online and fans are praising Rashmika for her adorable nature and her immense love for pets.

More about Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika recently visited her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun's birthday celebration and was seen leaving his house late at night. Rashmika also wished the actor on social media, sharing a rare behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Pushpa: The Rule. In her Instagram story, she stated, "Happiest Birthday Pushpa Raj".

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika is now prepping for her forthcoming production, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have major roles in the sequel. The film has notable performances by Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors. The upcoming action thriller is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika will feature in Rahul Ravindran's suspense thriller titled The Girlfriend alongside Dheekshith Shetty. Allu Aravind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni have funded the production through Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

The soundtrack was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. According to the poster, the next film will be released across India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Rashmika will also appear in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming drama Kubera, alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

