Rashmika Mandanna shares knee-strengthening warm-up video; calls it 'best feeling'

Rashmika Mandanna, a name that requires no introduction, has a massive fan base and die-hard admirers who are always eager to catch a glimpse of their all-time favorite National Crush. Recently, Rashmika shared a post from her workout session, indicating that she is back to her routine completely.

Now, Rashmika has shared another glimpse via her Instagram story and hailed it as the best feeling. Let's take a closer look!

A glimpse into Rashmika's workout

On March 23, Rashmika shared an Instagram story featuring a video of her doing warm-ups and lunges. She captioned the video, "Anyone else relate? It's THE BEST feeling!!"

After the story went viral, many fans and fan page accounts posted the video on their accounts, praising the actor for her commendable dedication to the gym and healthy routine. The actress had earlier stated that she could not continue with her gym routine due to hectic schedules, but it seems like Rashmika is back on track with her workout sessions and will treat her fans to motivational warm-up videos and glimpses.

Rashmika is back into her fitness routine

Earlier, the Dear Comrade star took to her Instagram and shared a video along with a long note for her adorable fans, stating, "It's been a while since I've shared a workout video no? It had been almost 4/5 months since I was able to be fully consistent with my workouts ya.. but now I am back at it! And now you'll be seeing a lot more of these videos so that somewhere and somehow it motivates you also.. letzzzzz goooo!"

More about Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is currently working on the schedule for her upcoming feature, Pushpa: The Rule. In a recent update, a shot from her session went viral online, and fans couldn't contain their excitement. The photo shows the Varisu actress wearing a crimson and gold sari, adorned with diamonds and flowers, surrounded by guards as a large crowd of her fans has gathered to witness Rashmika, aka Srivalli, on set.

In addition to Rashmika, the film also stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The movie boasts a fantastic star cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and many others in key roles.

The upcoming action thriller is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by National Award-winner Devi Sri Prasad.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika will also be seen in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming drama titled Kubera alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The star has also signed a film titled The Girlfriend, written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner. Additionally, Rashmika will appear alongside Vicky Kaushal in an action-drama titled Chaava.

