Rashmika Mandanna shares workout video to motivate her fans; says, 'You’ll be seeing lot more of these'

Pan India sensation Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most talented stars currently working in the industry. The actor, who is known for her commendable performances, has always taken the breath away of her adorable fans with her enchanting charm. Rashmika is currently lined up with several projects, along with her big blockbuster sequel, Pushpa.

In a recent update, Rashmika took some time off from her hectic schedule, went to the gym for a workout session, and shared her major goal.

Rashmika sweats out in the gym

On March 21, the Srivalli star took to her social platform Instagram and shared a glimpse of her workout session along with a caption that read, "It’s been a while since I’ve shared a workout video no? It had been almost 4/5 months since I was able to be fully consistent with my workouts ya.. but now I am back at it! And now you’ll be seeing a lot more of these videos so that somewhere and somehow it motivates you also.. letzzzzz goooo!”

After the video surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and praised the star for her dedication. A fan wrote, “All you got is because of your hard work,” while another one wrote, “Wow... I was about to tweet regarding this. Thank you for uploading this video. It will motivate many youngsters.”

More about Rashmika

Rashmika is currently busy with the schedule of her upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule. In a recent update, a photograph from her shoot went viral online, and fans were unable to keep their calm. The Dear Comrade actress is seen in the photo wearing a red and gold sari, jewels, and flowers, and she is flanked by guards as there is a large gathering of her fans who have come to watch Rashmika, aka Srivalli, on set.

Apart from Rashmika, the film also stars Pan-India heartthrob Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film also features a stellar star cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and many others in pivotal roles.

Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar are producing the upcoming action thriller under the label of Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who has won the National Awards. Pushpa: The Rule is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, in honor of Independence Day.

Rashmika's upcoming films

Apart from Pushpa, the actor has also signed Sekhar Kammula's upcoming drama titled Kubera, featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles.

