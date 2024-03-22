Ram Charan 'looks forward' to shooting RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor; drops PIC with film's crew

Pan India superstar Ram Charan is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors currently. His charm and performances have always enthralled his fans and critics. Recently, Ram Charan and the makers of his upcoming tentatively titled RC16 organized an auspicious pooja ceremony marking the commencement of the project.

Now, Ram Charan has shared pictures from his recent meeting with the team of RC16 along with Janhvi Kapoor.

Ram Charan's meeting with Team RC16 and Janhvi Kapoor

On March 21, the RRR star took to his Instagram and shared two pictures featuring him along with makers of RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana, Janhvi Kapoor, and Pushpa director Sukumar. He wrote the caption, “Looking forward to #RC16 ! !” In the second picture, Ram Charan posted a candid picture with Janhvi in which they were seen laughing. For the meet, Ram Charan wore an adorable pink oversized t-shirt along with white pants and his favorite glasses that kept his look cool and comfy while Janhvi opted for a white crop top with cream-coloured pants.

Soon after the pictures went online fans couldn't keep calm after seeing both together and shared their views in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Wow brother wow your timing.” The other one wrote, “Another BLOCK BUSTER waiting for GLOBAL STAR.”

More about Ram Charan's RC16

As per reports, RC16 is touted as a sports-based rural film in which Janhvi plays love interest and also features Kannada Superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar in a key role. Recently, the makers of RC16 hosted a special pooja ceremony which was graced by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, and legendary music maestro AR Rahman.

Ram Charan's upcoming films

In the context of the forthcoming film, Ram Charan's role as an IAS officer in Game Changer who finally becomes Chief Minister has generated a lot of interest. This action-thriller, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in prominent roles, along with Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. The film was directed by Shankar Shanmugam.

Meanwhile, rumors have surfaced of a possible alliance with Pushpa director Sukumar on a project temporarily dubbed RC17.

